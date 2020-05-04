DuPont Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)DDBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- DuPont (NYSE:DD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.14B (-73.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.