AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-52.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.84B (-8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.