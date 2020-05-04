Henry Schein Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)HSICBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.