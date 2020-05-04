Louisiana-Pacific Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)LPXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+130.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.98M (-0.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.