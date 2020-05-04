The Nord Stream 2 natural gas project is faced with another delay to the start of the subsea pipeline from Russia to Germany, as the German energy regulator will deny the project an exemption to European Union rules that require separate ownership of gas and transmission lines.

Construction of the Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) Nord Stream 2 project has been stalled since the end of last year, when the U.S. imposed sanctions on companies involved in building the pipeline.

In order to comply with the rules in case Germany denies an exemption, Gazprom could set up an independent transmission operator or system operator, or could transfer the operation rights of the German section to either one of the existing German transmission system operators or to a newly established one.

Only a small section of pipeline along the bottom of the Baltic Sea is missing for the project to be completed.