AMC Networks Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:30 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)AMCXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.83 (-30.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $736.26M (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMCX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.