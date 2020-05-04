Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.53B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.