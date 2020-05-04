UBS says Nomad Foods (NOMD -2.7% ) is no longer a back half story stock.

"Greater at-home consumption boosts Nomad's frozen portfolio short term and ushers the company through what was previously, the toughest profit setup qtr of the year," advises analyst Steven Strycula.

Strycula and team see Nomad generating Q1 organic sales growth of 6% and expects adjusted EBITDA of €112M. Nomad is also seen having sufficient dry powder to pursue bolt-in frozen category M&A once the deal climate improves.

The firm's price target of $25 is above the average sell-side PT of $24.13.

Nomad is due to report earnings on May 7.