Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $867.48M (+10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KGC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.