Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)JAZZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-77.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $544.55M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.