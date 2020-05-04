Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.01M (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SUPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.