Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

