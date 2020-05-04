PG&E (PCG +5.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $15 price target, ticked up from $14, at UBS, which says the utility seems well-positioned to emerge from bankruptcy.

"PCG has secured most of what is required to receive plan confirmation by June 30 in order to participate in the California wildfire fund and to benefit from legislation's liability reform," UBS analyst Dan Ford writes.

PG&E should be able to hit its five-year target of 7%-8% base rate growth, and the company's income growth could grow at an even higher rate, Ford says, adding that the stock has a 4-to-1 upside/downside skew with limited potential downside due to an equity backstop commitment at $10/share.

PCG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.