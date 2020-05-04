Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) confirms the "pivot" to refocusing Windows 10X on single-screen devices.

Panos Panay, Windows and devices chief: "These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market."

Windows 10X was originally planned for dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo, and the company has previously only referred to the OS in terms of dual-screen and foldables.

Microsoft doesn't fully confirm whether the Surface Neo will be delayed beyond its holiday 2020 release date, as reports last month suggested.

The shift comes as the coronavirus pandemic has more people turning to laptops and PCs due to the remote work and study trends.

Surface devices accounted for 5% of Microsoft's FY19 revenue. The devices grew 1% Y/Y in last week's FQ3 report.