Assurant Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 04, 2020 5:35 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)AIZBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.43 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.54B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.