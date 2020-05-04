Big Lots (BIG +2.9% ) trades higher after Telsey lifts the retailer to an Outperform from Market Perform.

“We are upgrading shares of BIG to Outperform from Market Perform, following our discussion with CEO Bruce Thorn and CFO Jonathan Ramsden on Friday, May 1, which increased our confidence in the strategic transformation plan and the company’s solid financial position, boosted by its recent sale-and-leaseback transaction (~$550MM in net proceeds), which should enable it to effectively navigate the COVID-19 downturn and actively repurchase shares—which should drive robust EPS growth in 2021."

Telsey assigns a price target of $31 to Big Lots vs. the average sell-side PT of $20.50.