Enbridge's (ENB -0.1% ) says it reached a deal with shippers to temporarily store crude oil on its Mainline pipeline network starting June 1 and is working with governments to provide additional capacity.

The company says it is offering more than 900K barrels of storage, equivalent to about four standard-sized tanks, for an eight-month term.

"This temporary storage, along with the further maintenance optimizations to our storage tank program will create more than 2M barrels of additional storage capacity for 2020," Enbridge says. "Given the unprecedented times, we have been exploring all options to make additional storage capacity available until the economy and demand recovers."

The Mainline is Canada's longest oil pipeline system, with capacity for nearly 3M bbl/day, and moves western Canadian oil to U.S. refiners.