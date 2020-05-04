Andy Lack is stepping down from his role as president of NBC News Group as NBCUniversal (CMCSA -2% ) announces a new organizational structure.

The unit is closely tying NBCUniversal's TV networks - including NBC, Telemundo, cable nets (USA Network, Syfy, Bravo, Oxygen, E, Universal Kids), international networks and new streaming service Peacock - under one division led by Mark Lazarus (Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming).

Lazarus also will continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned TV stations and affiliate relations, the company says.

Meanwhile, the news networks will be organized into a single unit (including NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC) and led by Cesar Conde, named to the new role of Chairman, NBCUniversal News group.

Lazarus and Conde will report directly to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.