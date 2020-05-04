SEC provides temporary relief for small business crowdfunding
May 04, 2020 3:31 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Securities and Exchange Commission is easing some Regulation Crowdfunding rules to allow small companies to raise capital more quickly.
- To take advantage of the temporary rules, a company must meet enhanced eligibility requirements and provide clear, prominent disclosure to investors about its reliance on the relief, the SEC said.
- The changes will apply to offerings launched between the effective date of the temporary rules and Aug. 31, 2020.
- The temporary rules respond to feedback the SEC has received "about the difficulties these companies may face in conducting an offering within a time frame that meets pressing capital needs, while continuing to provide appropriate protections for investors," SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said.
- Under the changes, financial statements may be initially omitted from the offering statement, but investment commitments won't be accepted until after financial statements are provided in the offering statement or an amended offering statement.
- Sales will be permitted as soon as the issuer receives binding investment commitments covering the target offering amount, instead of the previous requirement of at least 21 days after the offering statement is available.
- Early closing is permitted in certain cases under the temporary rules.