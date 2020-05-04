Valero Energy (VLO +8.3% ), HollyFrontier (HFC +7.5% ) and Phillips 66 (PSX +11.6% ) are all upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which expects a post-virus gas boom.

As a direct result of COVID-19, Mizuho's Paul Sankey believes the U.S. and North America will "become even more gasoline intense," as low prices, less willingness to take mass transit, reduced appetite for airplane travel along with reduced airline capacity and higher ticket prices, and changing travel trends that will lead to "gasoline-intense 'staycations'" combine to create "an all-time record U.S. gasoline season" this summer.

"Excellent inventory management of gasoline" will help improve the situation for Valero, HollyFrontier and Phillips 66, which Sankey says have been able to hold down gasoline inventories thanks to "discipline."