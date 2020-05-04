Trucking and logistics stocks are lower on concerns over spot rates, margin pressure and more macroeconomic pressure ahead.

Decliners on the day include ArcBest (ARCB -7.6% ), Ryder (R -6.3% ), Kansas City Southern (KSU -3.8% ), CSX Corporation (CSX -1.9% ), Universal Logistics (ULH -6.8% ), YRC Worldwide (YRCW -4.0% ), Schneider National (SNDR -5.7% ), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -4.8% ), Air Transport Services (ATSG -2.3% ), UPS (UPS -1.3% ), FedEx (FDX -1.4% ), Landstar Systems (LSTR -2.3% ), Daseke (DSKE -5.7% ), Best (BEST -3.0% ), Heartland Express (HTLD -0.9% ) and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -0.5% )