Trucking and logistics stocks are lower on concerns over spot rates, margin pressure and more macroeconomic pressure ahead.
Decliners on the day include ArcBest (ARCB -7.6%), Ryder (R -6.3%), Kansas City Southern (KSU -3.8%), CSX Corporation (CSX -1.9%), Universal Logistics (ULH -6.8%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW -4.0%), Schneider National (SNDR -5.7%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -4.8%), Air Transport Services (ATSG -2.3%), UPS (UPS -1.3%), FedEx (FDX -1.4%), Landstar Systems (LSTR -2.3%), Daseke (DSKE -5.7%), Best (BEST -3.0%), Heartland Express (HTLD -0.9%) and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX -0.5%)