Realty Income (NYSE:O) collected 82.9% of contractual rent due for April as of May 1 and is in rent deferral talks with tenants that account for a majority of the unpaid rent, as well as certain tenants that did pay April contractual rent

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 88 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 85 cents and increased from 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue $414.3M exceeds $397.1M consensus and rose from $354.4M a year ago.

Invested $486.0M in 65 properties and properties under development or expansion, including $165.6M in four properties in the U.K.

As of May 1, Realty Income had $1.2B of cash on hand and $1.1B available on its $3.0B revolving credit facility, excluding the $1.0B accordion feature.

Withdrew guidance on April 9 due to the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

Conference call on May 5 at 2:30 PM ET.

