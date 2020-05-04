American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Q1 earnings sink from a year ago as net investment income was hurt by declines in equity markets and losses on FVO bonds from widening spreads in credit markets, and the impact of COVID-19.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 11 cents vs. consensus estimate of 82 cents and vs. $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

Sees COVID-19 as the single largest CAT loss the industry has ever seen.

Withdraws previous guidance due to the uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, we do expect to see continued improvement in General Insurance, particularly in the adjusted combined ratio, and, in Life and Retirement, we do not believe that the impact of COVID-19 will result in a material reduction of our long-term return profile," said CEO Brian Duperreault.

Q1 total net investment income on adjusted pretax income basis was $2.70B, down from $3.72B in Q1 2019.

Q1 General Insurance combined ratio 101.5 vs. 97.4 a year ago; accident-year combined ratio, as adjusted, was 95.5 vs. 96.1 a year ago, reflecting a better portfolio mix due to disciplined underwriting and continued expense management.

Q1 General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $501M vs. $1.27B a year ago.

Q1 Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income $574M vs. $924M a year earlier.

Adjusted book value per common share of $60.55 at March 31, 2020 vs. $58.89 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 adjusted return on attributed common equity - core was 3.4% vs. 13.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 5 at 8:00 AM ET.

