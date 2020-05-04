Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.6% ) and Enbridge (ENB +0.9% ) say they remain committed to developing the Sea Port Oil Terminal joint venture oil export project off the Texas Gulf Coast despite weak crude prices, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The offshore terminal will be able to accommodate Very Large Crude Carriers capable of hauling 2M barrels of crude oil in a single shipment.

SPOT will need a federal permit from the Maritime Administration before the offshore terminal and the onshore Oyster Creek Storage Terminal can be built.