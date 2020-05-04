Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Q1 net investment income of 37 cents per share beats consensus estimate by a penny and rose from 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Provides 116% coverage of base distribution payout.

"We generated core yields within management’s targeted range of 11.5 to 12.5% — reflecting the 150 basis points of Fed Funds cuts — maintained solid credit quality combined with prudent portfolio management, and modestly grew the debt investment portfolio to $2.24B at cost," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Scott Bluestein.

"Fortunately, our performance during the quarter puts us in a favorable position as we enter Q2 and the ongoing uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus situation."

Strengthened liquidity to $438.2M during the quarter.

Q1 total investment income of $73.6M vs. $71.0M consensus; increased 25% Y/Y.

Q1 new debt and equity commitments of $256.8M; total gross fundings of $233.6M.

Unscheduled early principal repayments or “early loan repayments” of $150.5M.

Net asset value of $9.92 at Q1-end vs. $10.55 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM.

