Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) receives notice from the New York Stock Exchange that its minimum average closing price doesn't meet the NYSE continued listing standard.

Washington Prime Group plans to notify the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the required cure period.

Has until Jan. 1, 2021 to regain compliance.

Is reviewing available alternatives, including, if necessary, a potential reverse stock split.