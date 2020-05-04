Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) reports system-wide comparable sales fell 3.1% in Q1 after traffic fell apart the last two weeks of the quarter as states closed down dine-in areas.

Comparable sales were down 2.5% at company-owned stores and were off 3.7% at franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales fell to 12.7% from 15.8% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived in at $8.7M for the quarter vs. $12.1M a year ago.

CEO update: "Looking ahead, we are well positioned to leverage our QSR+ strengths which include a lack of reliance upon our dining rooms due to our ability to offer no contact or limited contact channels, as well as our strong value heritage. The Del’s Dollar Deals Menu introduced in late January reestablished our commitment to great value and variety which has now become even more relevant during these uncertain times. Our digital transformation strategy, including expanding Del delivery options across the system, has also increased our off-premises channels."