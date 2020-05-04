Stocks end higher as COVID-19 optimism comes from California

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones flipped from red to green in late trading, joining the Nasdaq which had been there for much of the session, after California reported its fewest COVID-19 deaths in three weeks and Gov. Newsom said some lower-risk businesses could reopen as soon as Friday.

Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.4% , Nasadaq +1.2% .

The news prompted investors to look past tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as a 14.7% plunge in March durable goods orders, that had pressured sentiment earlier in the day.

Strength in the tech sector ( +1.3% ), lifted by gains in Apple ( +1.4% ) and Facebook ( +1.5% ), help offset big losses in airline shares, after Warren Buffett said over the weekend that Berkshire Hathaway had sold out of the four top U.S. airlines.

WTI June crude oil closed +3.1% to $20.39/bbl.

Treasury prices rose, weighing the two-year yield by 3 bps to 0.17% and the benchmark 10-year yield by a basis point to 0.64%.