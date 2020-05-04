Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) drops 2.5% after hours despite Q2 beats and minimal coronavirus impact in the period, which ended on March 27.

The coronavirus didn't cause any "significant disruptions" to Skyworks' operations or supply chain for the quarter. The company says the temporary suspension of operations in Mexicali, Mexico, in April isn't expected to have a significant impact on the overall business.

Cash flow from operations totaled $280.4M, and Skyworks ended the quarter with $1.1B in cash and investments.

For FQ3, Skyworks provides a wider guidance range to account for the coronavirus uncertainties. The company sees revenue of $670-710M (consensus: $720.89M) with $1.13 EPS at the midpoint of the revenue guidance.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

