Shack Shack (NYSE:SHAK) reports same-shack sales fell 12.8% in Q1, driven lower by a 29% slide during March as dine-in areas closed in large parts of the U.S.

The decrease in same-Shack sales for the quarter was primarily driven by 14.9% decrease in guest traffic partially offset by a combined increase of 2.1% in price and sales mix.

Restaurant level operating margin fell to 19.1% of sales vs. 21.0% a year ago

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 20.1% to $14.3M.

Average weekly sales for domestic company-operated Shacks decreased to $65K compared to $79K for the same quarter last year.

Shake Shack withdraws full-year guidance due to uncertainty around the pandemic.

