BofA rethinks banks' bottom, and names picks

BofA jumps into the "When do banks bottom?" debate by suggesting the real bottom isn't necessarily already in, and that peak credit provisioning could be the signal to watch for (with net charge-offs a lagging indicator).

While many observers are questioning whether March 23 marked the low point, BofA looks back at past downturns and notes that during the Global Financial Crisis, bank stocks bottomed in Q1 of 2009, a quarter after dollar provisions peaked.

Meanwhile, during the comparatively mild early 2000s recession, the bottom preceded the absolute provision peak. And in the early '90s recession, bank stocks bottomed four quarters after peak provisioning in Q4 of 1989.

It's the GFC example that's most applicable today, BofA says. And consensus points to peak reserve building being hit in Q1, suggesting the bank bottom is arriving or dead ahead.

While consensus provision forecasts support the idea of a March 23 bottom, each of those past three recessions shows false bottoms - and the "second bottom" in March 2009 was 62% lower than the "first bottom" in July 2008.

And while BofA has shown some short- to midterm bearishness on financials coming out of the pandemic downturn, it's still applying its thesis to key Buy-rated picks in the sector (though it warns about being picky after April's rally): Citigroup (NYSE:C) should stay profitable during this recession, and Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) "didn't get enough credit for reserve building, and the potential for an expense plan."

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is cushioned from higher credit costs with pre-provision net revenue power; East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) also benefits from pre-provision earnings power, as well as better-than-peers loan loss reserves and capital levels.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) face downside risk in a prolonged New York-area lockdown, but still "screen attractively given margin and balance sheet defensibility." And First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) offers attractive risk reward due to reserve build along with ability to take a credit mark as part of a merger with Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC), BofA says.