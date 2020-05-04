National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) agrees to acquire Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) integrated upstream and midstream assets in Pennsylvania for $541M.

As part of the deal, National Fuel Gas will acquire 200K-plus net acres in Tioga County, with net proved developed natural gas reserves of 710B cf.

The company expects the assets will have flowing net production from both the Utica and Marcellus shale formations of 215M-230M cf/day, with shallow base declines and an average net revenue interest of ~86.5%.

National Fuel Gas updates FY 2020 production guidance to 245B-255B cfe and its Gathering segment revenue guidance to $140M-$150M, reflecting the expected incremental production from the Shell acquisition during part of its FQ4.

As a result, the company raises its full-year EPS guidance to $2.80-$3.00, a $0.05/share bump from the midpoint of previous range.