Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q1 results:

Revenues: $4,520M (-0.6%); hospital ops: $3,834M (-0.7%).

Net income: $93M (+875.0%); non-GAAP net income: $135M (+114.3%); EPS: $0.88 (+900.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.28 (-113.3%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $585M (-6.1%).

Cash flow ops: $129M (+999%).

No guidance provided due to uncertainties related to pandemic.

Patient volume declined significantly in latter half of March due to shelter-in-place orders and elimination of elective surgeries. Liquidity-boosting measures undertaken in April.

Shares up 2% after hours.

Tenet Healthcare EPS beats by $0.96, misses on revenue