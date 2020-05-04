Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) reports comparable restaurant sales fell 8.4% in Q1 at company restaurants to fall short of the consensus estimate for a drop of 1.5%.

Comparable sales were down 8.4% at company-owned locations and were off 8.5% at franchised outlets.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales was 12.1% of sales as higher wages and sales deleverage played in. The consensus estimate was 17.0% of sales.

Operating margin was reported at 2.4% of sales vs. 7.6% consensus.

The restaurant operator pulls full-year guidance due to uncertainty around the pandemic. TXRH ended the quarter with $231M of cash on hand and debt of $190M. No proceeds from the revolving credit facility were used to repurchase shares

Shares of Texas Roadhouse are down 4.40% in AH trading to $44.20.

Previously: Texas Roadhouse EPS misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (May 4)