XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $333M vs. $343M a year ago and $335M consensus.

The LTL operating ratio was 83.4% during the quarter to mark an improvement of 420 bps.

CEO update: "Our results were tracking well until mid-March, when COVID-19 reached pandemic proportions. At that point, our end markets rapidly deteriorated... Importantly, XPO has $2.5 billion of liquidity and an ironclad business model. Even against the current backdrop, we're on track to generate hundreds of millions of dollars of free cash flow this year. We're ready to serve customers through the fits and starts of the recovery."

