Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) drops 7.7% after hours with the Q1 beats and 28% Y/Y revenue growth offset by the lowered FY earnings outlook.

For FY20, Five9 reiterates its revenue view of $380.5-383.5M and lowers its EPS range from $0.83-0.87 to $0.72-0.76.

Q1 Adjusted gross margin was 64.1% compared to 63.4% in last year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was up from $11.8M last year to $14.1M.

Q2 guidance includes $90.5-91.5M in revenue (consensus: $89.39M) and EPS of $0.15-0.16 (consensus: $0.15).

