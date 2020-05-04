Diamondback to cut 10-15% of expected May oil production
May 04, 2020 4:51 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +0.6% after-hours following better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues, as average production rose 22% Y/Y to 321.1K boe/day.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA $670M, down 19% from $827M in Q4 2019 and up 3% from $651M in Q1 2019.
- The company plans to voluntarily curtail 10-15% of expected May oil production in areas where it can manage production economically and without the addition of material operating expense, and will monitor whether additional strategic curtailments are warranted in June and beyond.
- Diamondback says it plans to average less than one completion crew in Q2 to meet leasehold obligations and will assess bringing completion crews back to work in Q3 depending on commodity prices.
- The company says it is operating 14 drilling rigs, and it plans to enter Q3 running eight drilling rigs and enter Q4 running seven rigs with the ability to reduce the rig count further if necessary.
- Diamondback maintains March guidance to cut FY 2020 production guidance by 5% to 295K-310K boe/day and reduce 2020 capital spending by 40% to $1.5B-1.9B.