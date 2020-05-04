L Brands (NYSE:LB) sinks after confirming that it's agreeing to terminate the planned Sycamore Partners investment in Victoria's Secret.

As part of L Brands' strategy moving forward, management and the board remain committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses (collectively, Victoria’s Secret) to operate as a separate, standalone company.