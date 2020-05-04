Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) -17.4% after-hours as it posts a large Q1 loss and says it has suspended all near-term drilling and completion activity.

Q1 net loss was driven by a $611.3M non-cash impairment charge, primarily related to proved properties as a result of lower commodity prices; year-ago result was an $8.1M net loss.

Q1 crude oil production increased 2% Y/Y to 41.5K bbl/day of oil

The company expects to curtail as much as 40% of production during May in response to weak realized prices.

Centennial now sees FY 2020 total capital spending of $240M-$290M, a ~60% reduction from its original capital program, and it says it recently implemented a workforce reduction and reduced salaries for remaining employees.

Further production and unit cost guidance are suspended pending more certainty about commodity prices.

As of March 31, 2020, Centennial says it had $4M in cash on hand, $235M of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and $900M of senior unsecured notes as of March 31; it recently completed its spring redetermination process which resulted in a $700M borrowing base vs. $1.2B previously.