Knowles (NYSE:KN) is 2.1% lower postmarket after posting Q1 earnings where revenues fell and missed expectations.

Revenues were in line with company guidance, and declined 9.3% to $163.1M. "While Q1 Audio demand was weaker than our original projections due to COVID-19, much of the weakness hit later in the quarter."

Gross profit dropped 17% (non-GAAP) to $58.2M (35.7% of revenues vs. a year-ago 38.9%).

And loss widened on a GAAP basis to $0.14/share from a year-ago loss of $0.03/share; non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.03 from $0.13.

It's not providing guidance for Q2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; it currently intends to reinstate guidance for Q3 with its Q2 earnings announcement. "We are anticipating sequentially lower Audio sales driven by significantly weaker hearing health demand in Q2."

