Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has collected 83% of rent due for April, with office tenants paying 90% of their rent due and retail tenants paying 53% of rent due for last month.

Has collected substantially all of rent due for March.

Many of its retail tenants and some of its office tenants have requested rent relief and/or rent deferral for April and beyond.

"While we believe that our tenants are required to pay rent under their leases, we have implemented and will continue to consider temporary rent deferrals on a case-by-case basis," the company said.

Its properties, concentrated in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, were adversely affected by the pandemic and the preventive measures taken to slow its spread.

Says the impact of COVID-19 on its financial condition and operating results "remains highly uncertain but the impact could be material."

VNO has taken a number of actions, including temporarily closing the Hotel Pennsylvania, postponed trade shows at theMART for the rest of 2020, placing 1,803 employees on termporary furlough, and executive officers have waived portions of their annual base salary for the rest of the year.

Q1 FFO per share of 68 cents falls from $1.30 in the year-ago quarter and misses the 75-cent consensus.

Q1 same-store net operating income at share (cash basis) falls 1.5% Y/Y and 7.0% Q/Q.

Conference call on May 5 at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Vornado Realty Trust FFO misses by $0.07, beats on revenue (May 4)