U.S. natural gas futures (NG1:COM) surged to their highest since mid-January today following forecasts for cooler weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for June delivery on Nymex settled +5.4% at $1.993/MMBtu, their highest close since Jan. 17.

With cooler weather coming, data provider Refinitiv expects demand in the Lower 48 states including exports will rise from an average of 84.2B cf/day this week to 88.5B cf/day next week, compared with last Friday's forecast of 79.5B cf/day this week and 82.8B cf/day next week.

Production also is slowing as drillers shut oil wells in shale basins due to the collapse in crude prices; Refinitiv says average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 89.8B cf/day so far in May, down from an eight-month low of 92.8B cf/day in April and an all-time monthly high of 95.4B cf/day in November 2019.

Most gas-focused equities finished with strong gains in today's trade: AR +19.3% , GPOR +14.4% , SWN +8.8% , CNX +3.2% , EQT +3% , RRC +2.3% , COG +0.2% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ