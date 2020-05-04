Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) sell 2.12M shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) common stock to Morgan Stanley, as the sole underwriter in connection with the offering.

Morgan Stanley proposes to offer the shares of common stock to the public at a fixed price, which may be changed from time to time without notice.

The offering is expected to close and settle on or about May 7, 2020. Neither CoreSite nor CoreSite’s management are selling any shares in the offering, and CoreSite will not get any of the proceeds from the offering.

After the offering, the Carlyle investment funds will continue to hold an aggregate of 8,605,390 partnership units in CoreSite’s operating partnership.

The funds may elect to redeem in whole or in part for cash or, at CoreSite’s option, CoreSite may elect to acquire those operating partnership units submitted for redemption in exchange for shares of its common stock on a one-for-one basis.

If all such operating partnership units were tendered for redemption and CoreSite elected to acquire such units in exchange for shares of its common stock, investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Group would own an aggregate of 17.7% of CoreSite’s issued and outstanding common stock.