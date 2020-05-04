Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was put on the spot during the company's earnings call today about its contention that prices won't be moving higher.

Bank of Montreal's Ken Zaslow: "We have less chicken production, we have less beef production, we have less pork production, we potentially will have less hogs, we potentially might have less cattle, and we do still have a shortage of protein globally. How do you expect chicken prices to not go up in that scenario? What am I missing?"

The response from Tyson is that it expects total protein to actually be higher in both Q3 and Q4 in comparison to a year ago, despite the plant closings grabbing headlines at the moment. The loss of a significant amount of foodservice business was cited as an offset and the expectation is that those plants will be running again soon.

Presumably, Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL) might be in a similar spot.

h/t WSJ's Aaron Back

Tyson earnings call transcript