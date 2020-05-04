MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) has closed its sale of the Forum in Inglewood, a deal that settles a number of lawsuits tying up plans for a new NBA arena.

The sale closed to CAPSS LLC, a group driven by L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Clippers Vice Chairman Dennis Wong. The newly created Forum Entertainment LLC will operate it as a premier live event venue.

The two had reached a $400M cash deal for the facility in March.

That means the Clippers' plans for a privately financed arena nearby continue to move forward.

“Having The Forum just a short distance from the L.A. Clippers’ new arena will give us the opportunity to provide the City of Inglewood with a number of benefits, including a collaborative approach to managing traffic and community activities," says the Clippers' Gillian Zucker.