Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) -2.8% after-hours following better than expected Q1 earnings but suspends all new drilling and completion activity in the near-term.

Q1 adjusted EBITDAX was $457.2M vs. $301.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 production jumped 57% Y/Y to 197K boe/day, but the company withdraws 2020 production guidance of 200K-210K boe/day.

Parsley cuts its full-year budget further to below $700M, with more than half of that already spent in Q1, assuming U.S. oil prices of $20-$30/bbl.

In March, Parsley cut its 2020 capital spending budget to less than $1B from an earlier outlook of $1.6B-$1.8B, assuming oil prices of $30-$35/bbl throughout the year.

Parsley says it is now targeting at least $300M of free cash flow in 2020.