The look ahead from Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) was about what you would expect with travel demand at a standstill. The company says its sees revenue down 80% in April and May before a gradual recovery begins June and incremental improvement is recorded after that.

"Our current reservations show improvement in June and sequentially increase over the balance of the summer. In markets where shelter in place restrictions are being lifted, we are seeing early indications of improving demand, leaving us optimistic for [Q3]."

"Given the significant cancellations of vehicle orders, which reduce the number of units being added to our fleet, we anticipate needing to dispose of fewer vehicles over the next three months. As the economy begins to reopen, we are emphasizing safety, trust and empathy in all of our actions."