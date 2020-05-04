Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) fiscal Q2 net investment income of 21 cents per share matches the average analyst estimate and is unchanged from fiscal Q1.

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $11.5M, missing the $12.7M consensus, and down from $12.2M in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Q2 net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $27.8M, or 89 cents per share, vs. net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $0.7M, or 2 cents per share, in

Interest income decreased by $0.5M, or 4.0%, as lower average LIBOR rates were the major cause of the decline in the weighted average yield on the interest-bearing portfolio to 10.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with 11.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Conference call on May 5 at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Gladstone Capital NII in-line, misses on total investment income (May 4)