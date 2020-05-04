Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) agrees to sell Associated Benefits & Risk Consulting to USI Insurance Services for ~$265.8M in cash.

"This transaction allows us to monetize our investment in ABRC and further our strategic goals of enhancing shareholder value and being a source of strength for our customers, colleagues and communities," said Philip B. Flynn, president and CEO of Associated.

The capital from the transaction will support loan growth, create an added buffer, and support ASB's dividend policy, the company said.

ABRC's last twelve months pro forma revenue was ~$89M.