A combination of the coronavirus and the nation's response continues to do its work on the food chain - though mostly limited to protein, for now.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) today says it's limiting customers to three packages of meat.

This follows Kroger (NYSE:KR), which on Friday announced something similar. Company website: "We temporarily have limited inventory on various items."

Wholesale beef prices jumped 8.6% today to a record, according to the USDA. That's 18 straight days of gains, with the price now having more than doubled during that period. Pork rose to its highest since 2014.

